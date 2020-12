Healthcare conferences to put on your calendar for 2021

Looking for healthcare events in 2021? We rounded up some of the top conferences, both virtual and live, that are on the calendar.

January

Jan. 7-10: American Hospital Association Annual Meeting (virtual)

Jan. 11-14: 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021 (virtual)

Jan. 11-14: International CES 2021 (virtual)

February

Feb. 16-18: Health Datapalooza and National Health Policy Conference (virtual)

March

March 16-20: SXSW 2021 (Virtual)

March 22-26: National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Leadership and Advocacy Conference (virtual)

March 28-30: Rise National 2021 (Nashville, Tennessee)

April

April 11-14: World Health Care Congress (Washington, D.C.)

April 26-28: National Association of ACOs Spring Conference (Baltimore)

May

May 11-14: National Association of Healthcare Access Management Conference (San Diego)

June

June 4-8: American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (Chicago)

June 12-16: American Medical Association Annual Meeting of the House of Delegates (TBD)

June 22-24: America's Health Insurance Plans Institute & Expo (virtual)

June 27-30: Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference (Boston)

July

July 11-14: American Organization for Nursing Leadership 2021 Conference (National Harbor, Maryland)

July 22-24: 2021 AHA Leadership Summit and Virtual Conference (Nashville, Tennessee and virtual)

August

Aug. 9-13: 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (Las Vegas)

October

Oct. 6-8: National Association of ACOs Spring Conference (Washington, D.C.)

Oct. 17-21: HLTH 2021 (Boston)

Did we miss any? Have plans changed? Email Tina Reed at [email protected].