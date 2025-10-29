Eli Lilly, Walmart launch retail pick-up option for weight loss drug Zepbound

Pharma giant Eli Lilly tapped Walmart to offer in-store pickups of Zepbound vials, marking the first retail collaboration for its direct-to-consumer platform LillyDirect.

Walmart, which operates nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide, will be the first in-store pickup pharmacy for LillyDirect's self-pay single-dose vials of the weight loss drug, according to the company. It marks the first time patients using LillyDirect, the company's DTC healthcare platform, can access self-pay pricing for Zepbound vials at a retail pharmacy location.

The offering will be available by mid-November, the companies said. The service provides consumers with additional convenience, access and choice in how they get their medication, the companies said.

Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay. Patients with a valid, on-label prescription can access Zepbound vials directly without using insurance.

Eli Lilly launched its DTC platform in January 2024, combining telehealth and pharmacy services to provide access to its portfolio of diabetes, migraine and obesity medicines. The company first rolled out its self-pay, single-dose vials last summer in an effort to meet high demand and improve patient access.

The pharma giant continues to build out LillyDirect and its network of independent care providers. For Zepbound prescriptions specifically, consumers can connect with 9amHealth, Form Health and knownwell. Eli Lilly also has inked partnerships with virtual care companies to expand access to its lower-cost, single-vial Zepbound, such as Ro, LifeMD, Teladoc Health and Amazon Pharmacy.

"Managing a chronic disease like obesity can be a significant and ongoing burden—physically, emotionally, and financially," said Jennifer Mazur, SVP and general manager of LillyDirect, in a statement. "This collaboration with Walmart is designed to reduce that burden by streamlining access to prescribed treatment. By combining LillyDirect's innovative, patient-centered platform with Walmart's nationwide pharmacy footprint, we're expanding options for patients facing access challenges, making it easier to start and stay on authentic Lilly medicine."

Customers initiating or continuing therapy with Zepbound can have their prescriptions routed directly to LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions through their healthcare provider's electronic health record system and then choose either free home delivery from LillyDirect or local pickup at Walmart Pharmacy.

"Life is busy, and this will help people discover new, easy ways to get their medication," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart, in a statement. "We are known for building great relationships with our patients, and our teams look forward to doing more of that through making this pickup option available from our trusted pharmacists and pharmacy technicians."

The price for Zepbound single-dose vials is the same for both LillyDirect options: $349 per month for the 2.5 mg recommended starting dose and $499 per month for all other doses (5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg).

LillyDirect's self-pay option is seeing rapid growth with approximately 35% of new Zepbound prescriptions fulfilled through the DTC healthcare platform in the second quarter, the company reported.

"The growth of LillyDirect's direct-to-consumer offering underscores the momentum behind a more modern, consumer-driven model of care," Mazur said. "LillyDirect, powered by Walmart, builds on that progress—extending convenience and choice to patients while reinforcing LillyDirect's mission to empower more people on their health journey."

Other Big Pharma companies, including AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, have launched DTC platforms to offer certain medicines at heavily reduced prices to cash-pay patients.