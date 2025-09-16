Republicans unveil 7-week stopgap with hospital funding, telehealth extensions—but no ACA premiums

House Republicans have pulled back the curtain on a seven-week stopgap bill that includes extensions to key hospital funding programs and virtual care flexibilities.

The package comes about two weeks ahead of a potential government shutdown, and, if passed, would keep the wheels turning through Nov. 21.

Text of the bill, titled the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, was released by the House Appropriations Committee and would need a simple majority from the full House but 60 votes in the Senate to pass. The House is expected to vote on the measure before the end of the week before leaving for a scheduled recess.

“Keeping our government open and working for the American people is not a partisan issue—and this clean, short-term funding extension reflects that,” Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said in a statement. “As we continue advancing FY26 conference negotiations, this measure prevents the chaos of a shutdown and allows us to stay focused on restoring regular order.”

The short-term extension comes as congressional Democrats suggested they would not cooperate on a funding resolution that does not include greater healthcare funding, such as a rollback to some of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s Medicaid cuts or an extension to Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies set to expire at the end of this year—neither of which is included in Republicans’ stopgap.

What has made the cut are some other healthcare industry priorities that shared the government’s end-of-month deadline.

For hospitals, the stopgap includes extensions to the Low-volume Adjustment and Medicare-dependent Hospital programs, which provide additional payments to rural hospitals and others that see fewer patients. There’s also a delay to $8 billion-per-year Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts that would run over three years, a total of $24 billion in funds compensating more than 2,500 hospitals for the deficit between Medicaid payments and care costs.

The continuing resolution would also extend the Medicare telehealth flexibilities and the acute hospital care at home program. Both Medicare telehealth and hospital-at-home flexibilities are set to expire Oct. 1. This marks the third instance in the last year that Congress has aligned the virtual care programs to expire alongside the short-term government funding patches.

Though legislation has recently been introduced to extend Medicare telehealth flexibilities for two additional years and the hospital-at-home program for five years, Congress has continued to evade making a decision on whether to allow the flexibilities long-term.

Independent providers that offer telehealth services have been hit especially hard by the short-term telehealth extensions because of the uncertainty it creates for their patients and businesses.

Other items of note for healthcare are an extension of add-on payments for Medicare ground ambulance services as well as an extension funding community health centers, the National Health Service Corps and teaching health centers that operate Graduate Medical Education programs. The Medicare Improvement Fund, meanwhile, has its funding reduced from $1.8 billion to $664 million.

Not included in the extension is an industry-supported extension of ACA premium tax credits set to expire at the end of this year. Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare marketplace subsidies reduced average annual premium payments by $705 per enrollee.

Allowing them to expire would hit enrollees with hundreds of dollars in additional premium payments, with at least 12 states seeing average annual premiums expected to increase by more than double. The Congressional Budget Office estimated expiration of the credits will result in 4.2 million more people becoming uninsured by 2034.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during a Tuesday morning press conference, said the “unrelated” push to extend ACA enhanced premiums is “a December policy issue, not a September funding issue.”

The top Republican lawmaker also described some Democrats’ calls for a shutdown barring Medicaid cut rollbacks or ACA extensions as a partisan political move and “a big mistake.”

“In exchange for their vote to fund the government, some Democrats said they wanted Republicans to repeal our very popular and very effective reforms to the Medicaid program, where we cut fraud, waste and abuse and we ensured illegal aliens don’t receive tax benefits and we put able-bodied men back to work,” he told reporters. “They want us to wind that back—zero chance that we will do that because it’s the right thing to do.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement that their counterparts across the aisle are acting under President Donald Trump’s orders to “jam a partisan spending bill down the throats of the American people” without including Democrats’ input.

Whereas Johnson said talks between the parties’ appropriators are ongoing, the leading Democrats said Republicans “have REFUSED to even sit down at the table with Democrats.”

Republicans’ package, they said, “fails to meet the needs of the American people and does nothing to stop the looming healthcare crisis. At a time when families are already being squeezed by higher costs, Republicans refuse to stop Americans from facing double-digit hikes in their health insurance premiums.”

Outside of healthcare, the continuing resolution adds $58 million toward enhanced security for federal judges and executive branch officials as well as $30 million for congressional security, in response to concerns of elevated political violence following the shooting of political commentator Charlie Kirk.