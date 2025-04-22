NIH to back RFK Jr. autism research campaign with comprehensive data resource from patients' medical records

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will begin work on a comprehensive federal database of patient records to study autism and chronic disease, Director Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., announced Monday.

The commitment gives legs to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s calls to find the root cause of childhood autism, which he calls an epidemic. The NIH appears poised to put federal resources to work to create a central, shareable resource for the researchers that undertake RFK Jr.’s call to action.

Last week at an event with reporters, Secretary RFK Jr. announced that HHS will soon be offering research grants for identifying the cause of autism, including exploring causes that were formerly considered taboo by the research community. “People will know they can research and follow the science no matter what it says, without any kind of fear that can be censored ... gaslighted ... silenced," he told reporters April 16.

The NIH will now work to build out a data resource (PDF) consisting of medical records, insurance claims and data from wearable devices to aid autism researchers in their quest to find the root cause of the disease. Bhattacharya explained the initiative to a meeting of NIH advisors on Monday.

The NIH will partner across the HHS and with external stakeholders, the presentation says. He said the data sources for the real-world data platform will be pharmacy chains, health organizations, clinical data, claims and billing, environmental, sensors and wearables. He said the NIH hopes to pilot the platform within six months of the project launch.

The NIH’s goal is for the platform to represent broad coverage of the U.S. population. Bhattacharya wants to leverage existing NIH programs to fast-track progress.

The initiative has sparked some privacy concerns from industry groups.

"Compiling health and disability-related data from both federal and commercial sources to create a federal registry of people with autism, without individuals’ consent, is the latest dangerous effort by this Administration to repurpose Americans’ sensitive information for unchecked government use," Ariana Aboulafia, project lead of disability rights in technology policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology, said in a statement. "This plan crosses a line in the sand, particularly given longstanding and historical concerns surrounding the creation of registries of people with disabilities.

"The data that would be used to create this registry and inform governmental studies on autism was originally shared with government agencies and private companies, like insurers and wearable technology companies, for a wide range of purposes," Aboulafia said. "It’s unclear exactly who the federal government plans to share this data with, or how they’ll eventually use it. And, while NIH has claimed that the confidentiality of this information will be safeguarded using 'state of the art protections,' it’s also unclear if it’ll be anonymized or disaggregated, or how it will be protected from a hack or breach."

RFK Jr. teased the creation of a real-world data platform to understand the prevalence of chronic disease in the country. He said last week that the HHS’ new department, the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA), would make data on autism and diabetes prevalence available in real time.

“Because of AI and because of the digitalization of health records and the mass health records that are now available to us, we can do this much more quickly than it’s been done in the past,” he said.

He also told reporters that the department would find the cause of autism faster through the use of electronic health records and artificial intelligence. Collecting that data, though, has been historically difficult. Companies that specialize in coalescing data for the use of researchers and to train novel AI models have spent years building up their data resources.

Real-world data platform OMNY is one such company. OMNY cleans and structures clinical data to make it research-grade and compliant with regulations, founder Mitesh Rao previously told Fierce Healthcare. The data are being used to answer novel research questions and to train AI models on real patient data.

"Real-world data has incredible potential to transform our approach to understanding and treating diagnoses like Autism,” founder of data platform OMNY, Mitesh Rao, M.D., said in a statement to Fierce Healthcare on Tuesday. “However, getting access to that data on a national level and making it usable have always been enormous hurdles. For the NIH to accomplish this, they'll want to partner with data platforms designed to enable secure and compliant access to patient data at scale. They'll also want to ensure both compliance and traceability to the source data if this data is going to form a foundation for regulatory work going forward."

Bhattacharya’s presentation also says that NIH must invest in innovation and new technologies with the goal of making discoveries that enhance health and lengthen life.

The opportunities for the NIH’s real-world evidence platform include real-time health monitoring, national disease registries, drug development, longitudinal datasets, regulatory approvals and research competitions, the presentation said.

“We think this is a great step forward, the NIH can act as a catalyst to unify what is already a robust and vibrant public and private data ecosystem,” Brigham Hyde, CEO of Atropos, said in a statement to Fierce Healthcare. “We applaud the multi-modal approach, and hope this type of approach can rapidly extend beyond just the important needs around ASD."

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week found that in 2022, 1 in 31 eight-year-old children had autism, up from 1 in 36 in 2020. Kennedy advanced a theory that environmental toxins are causing the rise in childhood autism rates.

Kennedy told reporters that he will accept the outcomes of the research findings on autism, regardless of whether they adhere to his theory.

HHS did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.