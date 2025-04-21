Arkansas governor signs bill barring PBMs from owning pharmacies

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed into law a piece of legislation that bars pharmacy benefit managers operating in the state from owning pharmacies.

In an announcement from the governor's office, state officials note that PBMs have been known to purchase pharmacies, and argue that doing so allows them "to take advantage of the convoluted healthcare landscape, inflate pharmaceutical prices, and push competitors out of business."

The law is the first of its kind in the nation, and Sanders said she hopes other states follow in Arkansas' footsteps.

“For far too long, drug middlemen called PBMs have taken advantage of lax regulations to abuse customers, inflate drug prices, and cut off access to critical medications. Not anymore,” she said. “These massive corporations are attacking our state because we will be the first in the country to hold them accountable for their anticompetitive actions, but Arkansas has never been afraid to be a conservative leader for America.”

The ban kicks in Jan. 1, 2026, and bars a PBM from acquiring a stake in or owning a retail pharmacy permit in the Natural State, per an analysis from legal firm Quarles & Brady. There are some exemptions, including a 90-day permit that allows for pharmacies that dispense orphan drugs or other limited distribution products.

However, that exemption will no longer be available after September 2027, according to Quarles.

The Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy can issue or renew a permit after a review for pharmacies that are providing critical health services such as substance abuse treatment or behavioral health care. However, the pharmacy must be pending sale to an eligible buyer without PBM involvement.

The board will begin an analysis of pharmacies that may be in violation of the law July 1, according to Quarles. It will send written notices to potential violators by Sept. 30. Any pharmacies that will be going out of business under the law are required to submit notice to each patient and prescriber who has used its services on or before Oct. 31.

In August, Arkansas issued $1.5 million in fines against four PBMs it said were "skirting" state laws. State Attorney General Tim Griffin is one of 39 attorneys general who signed on to a letter last week urging Congress to take action against PBMs for anticompetitive practices.

Consolidation, particularly of the vertical variety, in the PBM market has been central to the conversation among critics looking to reform the industry. The three largest companies operating in this space—CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx—collectively control about 80% of the market.

Each is also integrated with a major national insurer: Caremark with Aetna, Express Scripts with Cigna and Optum Rx with UnitedHealthcare.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the main lobbying organization representing PBMs, opposed the legislation. The organization said in a statement ahead of its full passage that state leaders should reject a "dangerous" proposal.

"The immediate, known impact of the bill includes the closure of over 35 retail pharmacies, suspension of home delivery prescription drug programs, and restricted access to specialty pharmacies," the group said. "Specialty pharmacies are a vital part of treatment for Arkansas patients with complex medical conditions. Patients taking specialty drugs require active clinical management and expertise to properly take these drugs. Without specialty pharmacy management programs, support systems, and monitoring tools in place patents’ health is at risk."

"Further, this bill attempts to ban consumers and employers from using convenient mail order pharmacies, severely diminishing options for home delivery in Arkansas, including patients living in rural areas who depend on being able to receive their medications by mail," the PCMA said. "The result would be increased health care costs for Arkansas employers."