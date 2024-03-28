Walgreens takes $6B hit in Q2 from VillageMD investment

This is a developing story and will be updated following Walgreens' Q2 earnings call this morning.

Walgreens lost nearly $6 billion in its fiscal 2024 second quarter to write down the value of its investment in primary care clinic chain VillageMD.

The drugstore chain invested $1 billion in VillageMD in 2020 and then sunk $5.2 billion into the primary care company in 2021, making it the majority owner with a 63% stake. But the company is now scaling back VillageMD's footprint. Last fall, Walgreens announced plans to close 60 underperforming clinics and exit five markets as part of an aggressive $1 billion cost-saving strategy as it looks to boost profitability in its healthcare business.

A Walgreens spokesperson told Forbes the company is shuttering 160 clinics. As of March 26, VillageMD said it exited 140 locations and has “exited or already notified patients that it is exiting Florida, Indiana, Chicago, Boston, Rhode Island and Las Vegas,” a VillageMD spokeswoman told the publication.

Walgreens said second-quarter sales increased 6.3% from a year ago to reach $37.1 billion, according to its Q2 earnings report.

Net loss in the second quarter was $5.9 billion compared to net earnings of $703 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting non-cash impairment charges, the company said in a press release announcing its Q2 earnings. The non-cash impairment charge related to VillageMD goodwill, which resulted in a $5.8 billion charge attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Loss per share in the second quarter was $6.85 compared to earnings per share of 81 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"We're encouraged by our first quarter of U.S. Healthcare positive adjusted EBITDA and continued topline growth alongside another quarter of strong execution in pharmacy, as we look to re-energize and evolve its impact both at Walgreens and at large. As we continue to operate in a challenging retail environment, we are taking actions to focus on customer engagement and value," Tim Wentworth, Walgreens CEO, said in a statement.

"We remain confident in our goal of achieving $1 billion in cost savings this year. We are continuing to strategically review our portfolio over the next three months in an effort to ensure it drives growth and delivers value. Our team members, led by WBA’s new executive committee with a track record of operational excellence, are powering our progress as we map growth opportunities, aim to create long-term value across our businesses and execute the hard work to simplify and strengthen WBA," Wentworth said.

Wentworth said during the company's Q1 earnings call in January that Walgreens is committed to its primary care business with VillageMD along with Summit Health and CityMD, but does not plan to invest in additional primary care assets.

The company's healthcare segment includes primary care provider VillageMD; Summit Health/CityMD, a provider of primary, specialty and urgent care; CareCentrix, a post-acute and home care provider; specialty pharmacy Shields Health; and Walgreens Health.

Walgreens' VillageMD bought the urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. The combined entity is one of the largest independent provider groups in the U.S. operating more than 680 provider locations in 26 markets. Walgreens also bought CareCentrix in 2023, which currently manages care for more than 19 million members through over 7,400 provider locations.

The U.S. Healthcare segment had second-quarter sales of $2.2 billion, an increase of 33.2% compared to the year-ago quarter, aided by the acquisition of Summit Health by VillageMD. On a pro forma basis, the segment's businesses grew sales at a combined rate of 14% in the quarter, led by VillageMD and Shields. VillageMD grew 20% on a pro forma basis, reflecting same clinic growth and additional full-risk lives under management. Shields grew 13%, driven by recent contract wins and further expansion of existing partnerships.