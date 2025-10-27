Employers’ drug costs attract middlemen promising savings
Universal Health Services boosts net revenues 13.4% in Q3

By Dave Muoio Oct 27, 2025 5:30pm
Universal Health Services is the latest for-profit health system to beat Wall Street’s estimates in third-quarter earnings and raise its forecast for 2025 on the back of substantial revenue gains.

The acute and behavioral hospital operator reported Monday afternoon $373 million in net income, or $5.86 per diluted share, and net revenues of about $4.5 billion. Those are year-over-year gains of 44.2% for net income and 13.4% for net revenues.

Per Zacks, the market last week had UHS at consensus estimates of $4.56 per share earnings and $4.31 billion net earnings. Though its stock had already inched higher Friday alongside the strong performances of its for-profit peers HCA Healthcare and Community Health Systems, UHS was trading at values over 6% higher than close after-hours.

Within the company’s acute care segment, which includes 29 hospitals, UHS outlined a 12.8% jump in same-facility net revenues. While part of that came from a 2% year-over-year increase in same-facility adjusted admissions and a rise in adjusted patient days of 0.4%, much of the spike stemmed from a 9.8% increase in same-facility net revenue per adjusted admission and an 11.5% increase in same-facility net revenue per adjusted patient stay.

In its behavioral health segment, which has 345 inpatient facilities, same-facility net revenues rose by 9.3%. The volume and revenue gains here were less pronounced than in the acute segment, with a 0.5% increase in adjusted admissions, a 1.3% rise in adjusted patient days, net revenue per adjusted admission rose by 8.8% and net revenue per adjusted patient day growing by 7.9% (all on a same-facility basis).

UHS, after its second quarter, had forecasted net revenues between $17.1 billion and $17.3 billion, and adjusted earnings per diluted share between $20.00 and $21.00. Those have been revised upward, with net revenues now estimated to land between $17.3 billion and $17.4 billion, and adjusted earnings per diluted share between $21.50 and $22.10.

Part of the forecast change came from $90 million of pre-tax reimbursements tied to recently approved Medicaid state directed payments and a $35 million pre-tax charge UHS incurred to increase its reserves for liabilities, both in the third quarter.

Across 2025’s first nine months, UHS has so far reported more than $1 billion of net income, or $16.07 per diluted share, and $12.9 billion of net revenues. Those are year-over-year increases of 28.9% and 9.9%, respectively.

CHS noted that it has repurchased more than 1.3 million shares at an aggregate cost of about $234.3 million, for a year-to-date total of nearly 3.2 million shares for $565.8 million, and that its board on Oct. 27 authorized a $1.5 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.

The company will expand on the quarter’s performance in an investor call scheduled for Tuesday morning. 

