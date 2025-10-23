Community Health Systems handily beats Q3 estimates on revenue, earnings

Community Health Systems’ (CHS’) third-quarter performance blew past Wall Street’s expectations with year-over-year same-store gains and shareholder earnings that landed on the right side of zero.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company is the first of its for-profit peers to report this earnings season. Its stock is trading well above its closing value after hours—a change in pace from last quarter's stumble.

“We were pleased with operating and financial results for the quarter, which generally met our expectations,” Kevin Hammons, president and interim CEO, said in Thursday afternoon’s release on the quarter’s performance.

CHS reported net operating revenues of about $3.09 billion. That’s above the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion and a narrow, 0.1% decline from 2024’s third quarter.

However, CHS has divested its partial or full ownership interest in six of its hospitals during 2025 alone, translating to a 6% year-over-year net operating revenue gain when compared on a same-store basis. Admissions and adjusted admissions at its hospitals respectively dropped by 6.6% and 7.7% compared to the prior year, but on a same-store basis rose 1.3% and 0.3%.

Net income attributable to the company’s stockholders was $130 million, or 96 cents per diluted share. That’s a clear improvement over Q3 2024’s $391 million net loss, or a loss of $2.95 per share, and better than the loss of 28 cents per share investors were expecting to hear.

After excluding adjustments for losses from early extinguishment of debt and impairment loss from its divestitures, CHS logged a $1.27 net income per diluted share for the quarter. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $376 million, compared to $347 million the year prior.

“The refinancing that we completed in August, along with completed and pending divestitures, provides additional runway and liquidity to continue executing on our strategic initiatives and further deleverage,” Hammons added. “I also want to acknowledge the commitment and confidence of the CHS team members as we navigate through the recent transition in senior leadership,” referring to the retirement of former CEO Tim Hingtgen on Sept. 30.

Now three quarters through 2025, CHS has logged about $9.38 billion of net operating revenues. That’s up 0.1% from the first nine months of 2024, and 5.5% higher on a same-store basis. Net income year to date is $399 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to the prior year’s $446 million net loss, or a loss of $3.38 per diluted share.

CHS management will be elaborating on the quarter’s performance in a Friday morning earnings call, as will fellow for-profit HCA Healthcare.