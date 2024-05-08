Ascension reports systems, clinical operations disrupted amid apparent 'cybersecurity event'

Ascension disclosed Wednesday that it has detected “unusual activity” on some of its technology networks that it believes “is due to a cybersecurity event.”

The large nonprofit system said it has “immediately” activated remediation processes and that clinical operations as well as “access to some systems” have been disrupted. The organization has kicked off an investigation and hired a third-party cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, to assist.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are recommending that business partners temporarily suspend the connection to the Ascension environment,” Ascension wrote in a release. “We will inform partners when it is appropriate to reconnect into our environment.”

St. Louis-based Ascension’s statement did not describe the scale of the interruptions whether any of its data has been compromised, writing that it is still assessing an ongoing situation. The system said that it has also notified the “appropriate authorities” and will provide further updates as they are made available.

“Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines,” it wrote.

The Catholic health system runs 139 hospitals and 40 senior living facilities across the country. It employs about 132,000 people and reported over $28 billion in revenue and billions in operating losses during its most recent fiscal year.

The system said that its care teams “are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible.”