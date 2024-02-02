'Cybersecurity matter' forces Lurie Children's Hospital to take communications, MyChart offline

Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has been working through a “cybersecurity matter” since Wednesday that has led the organization to take its phone, email and Epic MyChart systems offline, according to the provider and media reports.

In a Thursday night statement, the children’s hospital said it is “actively responding” to the issue and has tapped “leading experts” and law enforcement agencies for support. However, the organization’s main hospital, outpatient facilities and primary care offices are all affected, per reports and social media posts from patients’ family members, with disruptions including communication barriers, prescription issues and canceled surgeries.

“As Illinois’ leading provider for pediatric care, our overarching priority is to continue providing safe, quality care to our patients and the communities we serve,” the hospital said in its statement. “Lurie Children's is open and providing care to patients with as few disruptions as possible.”

Lurie Children’s said that it took its network systems offline “as part of our response” and is “currently working to establish a call center to address our patient-families’ and community providers’ needs.”

Lurie Children’s has not described the disruption as ransomware or any other type of cyberattack. The organization provides care to over 239,000 children per year across its downtown Chicago hospital, 17 outpatient services locations and six primary care sites.

Federal records suggest that cyberattacks and data breaches have increased among healthcare organizations in recent years. The issue has become a key focus for the Biden administration, which recently released voluntary cybersecurity performance goals for hospitals and is promising future rulemaking to incentivize resiliency across the sector.

Children’s hospitals aren’t immune to cyberattacks on health facilities, though last year included an unusual case in which a ransomware gang issued an apology and released Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children from an extortion attack after it learned that an affiliate group was behind the incident.