The push for women’s health reform, research and equity

The Democratic Women’s Caucus, a coalition of 96 lawmakers, advocates for women’s economic prosperity, healthcare access and safety.

In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare staff writer Emma Beavins speaks with Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico and Rep. Kelly Morrison of Minnesota about their policy agenda, including the impact of Medicaid cuts, the fight for abortion and birth control access, and efforts to work with Republicans on healthcare reform.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: