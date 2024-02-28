Providers

'Podnosis': Maternal mental health in the spotlight

By Ayla Ellison Feb 28, 2024 8:44am
This week on “Podnosis,” we explore the critical issue of maternal mental health. 

Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, sits down with Ken Levey, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Mother Goose Health. Together, they explore the deficiencies in maternal mental health care in the U.S. and discuss actionable steps for improvement. Mother Goose Health provides a platform aimed at aiding physicians and patients in initiating care and identifying pregnancy-related risks, including those associated with mental health. 

