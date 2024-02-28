'Podnosis': Maternal mental health in the spotlight

This week on “Podnosis,” we explore the critical issue of maternal mental health.
Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, sits down with Ken Levey, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Mother Goose Health. Together, they explore the deficiencies in maternal mental health care in the U.S. and discuss actionable steps for improvement. Mother Goose Health provides a platform aimed at aiding physicians and patients in initiating care and identifying pregnancy-related risks, including those associated with mental health.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
-
Providers rarely screen for maternal mental health. Are new guidelines enough to move the needle?
-
Maternal death rates nearly doubled in 2 decades, study finds. Inconsistent data collection also hampers improvement efforts
-
Sweeping new study analyzes maternal health outcomes with SDOH, finds Black mothers at much higher risk
-
One in 5 mothers mistreated during maternity care, nearly half withhold concerns, CDC reports