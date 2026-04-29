The push to expand access to emergency contraception

Condoms can be purchased almost anywhere, from big retailers to small convenience stores. The same can’t be said for female birth control. One company is trying to change that.

Cadence OTC sells the morning-after pill, a cheaper alternative to Plan B. Recognizing that many communities in the U.S. are pharmacy deserts, the company is pursuing atypical distribution channels such as convenience stores and gas stations to get emergency contraceptives into the hands of more Americans. Cadence is also advocating for a daily birth control pill to be made available over the counter.

Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sits down with Cadence OTC co-founder and CEO Samantha Miller to discuss how this approach could reshape reproductive healthcare and what policy and awareness challenges remain.

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