The policies top of mind for healthcare stakeholders right now

Amid a breakneck pace of regulatory changes under the Trump administration, healthcare stakeholders are scrambling to keep up. Experts are sharing learnings and doing their best to understand how the policies of today affect the sector.

Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya chats with two executives with a front-row seat to those conversations: Maria Ghazal, CEO of the Healthcare Leadership Council; and Robert Andrews, CEO of the Health Transformation Alliance.

Both organizations recently had meetings with their members to debrief on policies like President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Most Favored Nation and more.

Note: Due to a recording glitch, Maria Ghazal's audio is slightly distorted early in the episode; it clears up shortly.

