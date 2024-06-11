OSF HealthCare President Sister Diane Marie McGrew dies at 57

Sister Diane Marie McGrew, president of the OSF HealthCare, died on Sunday.

McGrew, who was 57, passed away peacefully in the early hours after facing ovarian and uterine cancers over five years, the system said in a release announcing her death. She served as president of the 16-hospital Franciscan health system since 2006.

“Her leadership has guided us through numerous challenges and successes, while adhering to the OSF Vision of embracing God's great gift of life, we are one OSF Ministry transforming healthcare to improve the lives of those we serve,” Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare, said in the release. “At the forefront of everything she did was the Sisters’ Mission to serve persons with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the gift of life.”

McGrew had joined the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, which founded the health system over a century ago, in 1988 and made her Profession of Perpetual Vows in 1996, according to her obituary. She held a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Western Illinois University.

She was elected to the congregation’s governing board in 2000 as its treasurer and subsequently held lasting positions on the boards of OSF HealthCare, OSF HealthCare Foundation (the system’s philanthropic arm) and OSF Saint Francis, Inc. (the corporate entity for the system’s other healthcare-related businesses).

Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare runs 2,131 licensed beds across Illinois and Michigan and employs almost 24,000 people.

The integrated system has more than 150 sites and also runs home care services and two colleges of nursing, among other efforts. It reported about $4.1 billion in total operating revenues during its most recent fiscal year, ended Sept. 30, 2023, as well as a narrow $1.2 million operating income.

OSF HealthCare did not disclose any plans for McGrew’s successor as president of the health system, or for an interim president to serve during any transition.

Funeral services for McGrew begin Tuesday afternoon, and a mass and burial in East Peoria, Illinois is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to her obituary.

“Let us honor her memory by rededicating ourselves to the Mission and provide exceptional healthcare with love and dignity,” Sister Judith Ann Duvall, chairperson for the boards of OSF HealthCare and the congregation’s major superior, said in a release.