Flint champion Bobby Mukkamala named American Medical Association president-elect

Editor's note: Mukkamala will succeed Bruce Scott as president of the American Medical Association.

Bobby Mukkamala, M.D., was voted in as president-elect of the American Medical Association (AMA) at the group's annual meeting in Chicago. He will take over starting in June 2025 for Bruce Scott, M.D., who will be inaugurated as AMA president on June 11.

Mukkamala will serve a one-year term for the physician advocacy group, which has been focused on reforming Medicare physician pay, reducing prior authorization burden and mitigating provider burnout, including through the use of technology to augment provider workflow.

Mukkamala is an otolaryngologist from Flint, Michigan, who has served in leadership roles within the American Medical Association and for local health initiatives in Michigan. He chairs the Substance Use and Pain Care Taskforce of the AMA and served on its board of trustees in 2017 and 2021.

Mukkamala attended the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.

He served as the chair of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint in the aftermath of the Flint water crisis, where he sought to fund projects that would mitigate the effects of lead in children.

Mukkamala was among 10 honorees awarded the Governor’s Service Awards in Michigan for supporting his community during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity website, Mukkamala served the Flint community on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic at testing sites and mobile clinics. He also partnered with his son to make N95-like masks for healthcare professionals with 3D printers within their homes and worked on vaccination efforts.