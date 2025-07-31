CMS finalizes 2.6% hospital pay bump for FY2026, moves ahead on mandatory TEAM participation

The Trump administration has locked in a 2.6% payment rate increase for inpatient services in the coming fiscal year as well as an industry-opposed mandatory payment model for five common surgical procedures.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS’) Inpatient Prospective Payment Systems (IPPS) and Long-Term Care Hospital Prospective Payment System (LTCH PPS) final rule, released Thursday afternoon, reflects a 3.3% market basket update that is reduced by a 0.7 percentage point productivity adjustment.

The increase is a notch higher than the 2.4% bump proposed back in April, but a step back from last year’s 2.9%.

The now-finalized 2.6% hospital pay raise also encompasses a shift establishing 2023 as the base year for the IPPS operating market basket and the IPPS capital market basket. Upon this the agency also established a national labor-related share of 66%.

The CMS said the changes for fiscal year 2026 will raise hospital payments by $5 billion, which includes about $2 billion in projected Medicare uncompensated care payments for disproportionate share hospitals. Also included are $192 million of additional payments for inpatient cases involving new medical technologies due to add-on payment continuations.

Another half billion of payments could be in store for Medicare-Dependent Hospitals and low-volume hospitals should Congress elect to extend the two subsidies (set to expire on Sept. 30) as it has numerous times before.

Meanwhile, the CMS moved ahead with its court-ordered discontinuation of the low wage index hospital policy, which since FY 2020 has provided extra funds to hospitals whose workers earn lower wages to encourage higher pay. Hospitals that would be significantly impacted by the change will be able to take advantage of “a budget-neutral narrow transitional exception.”

For long-term care hospitals, the CMS finalized a 2.7% annual pay update, reflecting a market basket percentage increase of 3.4% cut by a 0.7 percentage point productivity adjustment.

As in years past, hospital and provider-adjacent organizations had decried the initial 2.4% inpatient pay bump as “simply inadequate,” and aren’t likely to see the minor increase as a gamechanger.

The CMS’ statutory payment rules are also replete with broader policy changes, and this time around no item caught the industry’s ire like the Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM). The model is set to begin Jan. 1 and will require certain acute care hospitals to participate in episode-based payments for five common surgical procedures.

Hospitals had taken issue with the mandatory participation requirement they argued might not be feasible for some providers, and recommended tweaks around exemption thresholds, referral requirements and the methodology of its risk adjustment.

The CMS said it is moving forward with the model and, in its 2,000-page-plus final rule, wrote that some of the public comments it received on TEAM including those about voluntary participation, were “outside of the scope of the proposed rule” but could be taken into consideration during implementation and monitoring.

Eddie Qureshi, CEO and founder of Rainfall Health, a vendor that’s working with hospitals on their TEAM compliance, told Fierce Healthcare earlier this week “not a single one” of the more than 100 hospitals the company has engagement with is fully prepared.

“Most health systems underestimate the scope and stakes of this model: while it narrowly targets a set of procedures, it broadly expands hospital responsibilities around care coordination, quality, and outcomes,” he said. “Our analysis shows that each system faces an average of $14 million annually—and more than $70 million over the model’s term—in potential penalties or incentives.”

Other programs related to quality reporting, data sharing and various incentives or disincentives are slated for technical changes, according to the CMS’ fact sheet on the final rule.

These include: the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program, the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program, the PPS-Exempt Cancer Hospital Quality Reporting (PCHQR) Program, the Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction Program, the Hospital Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) Program and the Long-Term Care Hospital Quality Reporting Program (LTCH QRP).