Community Health Systems selling majority interests in Tenn. joint ventures to VUMC for $600M

Community Health Systems has announced another hospital sell-off, this time to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) for $600 million.

The definitive agreement, announced late last week, involves CHS’ 80% ownership interest in two joint ventures it has with the academic provider, which holds the remaining 20%. These joint ventures are owned and operated Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville, a 270-bed hospital, and ancillary businesses in Tennessee’s fifth largest city including a freestanding emergency department and physician practices.

The deal is expected to close in early 2026 pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions, according to the for-profit hospital chain. VUMC, in its announcement, said the acquisition boosts its broader strategy to bring high-quality and cost-effective care to community settings.

“Expanding our services in Clarksville allows us to better serve the health care needs of this rapidly growing area,” Jeff Balser, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of VUMC and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said in an announcement. “As we have in the other communities where we have purchased hospitals, we are making a serious commitment to the citizens of Montgomery County to deliver high-quality care close to home.”

Nashville, Tennessee-based VUMC has held its 20% minority interests in the joint ventures since 2021. The pending acquisition would be its fourth regional hospital expansion.

The academic system said there will be no care interruptions during the transaction and that it is committed to hiring “substantially all employees of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville who are in good standing when transfer of the hospital’s ownership is complete.”

News of the deal came days after CHS disclosed another definitive agreement to sell Commonwealth Health, a three-hospital system in Pennsylvania, to affiliates of recently formed nonprofit Tenor Health Foundation. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed, though, a year prior, the for-profit had failed to close a $120 million deal for the facilities with WoodBridge Healthcare.

CHS said both of the deals were among the potential additional divestures executives teased during last month’s third-quarter earnings call. The company, which owns or leases 70 affiliated hospitals and beat investors’ expectations on high same-store revenue gains, said the proceeds and other sources of unrestricted liquidity will fuel investments into growth, efficiency and quality of care.