Bankrupt Prospect accepts Hartford HealthCare's $86.1M bid for 2 Conn. hospitals

Hartford HealthCare’s $86.1 million bid for two Prospect Medical Holdings hospitals has been accepted by the bankrupt for-profit system.

The deal for Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, both in Connecticut, still requires a judge’s approval, with a hearing on the issue scheduled for Friday morning.

However, court documents filed Saturday by Prospect showed a Hartford HealthCare subsidiary’s initial “stalking horse” bid to be the only offer received by an Oct. 16 deadline. Objections to the sale are due by Thursday afternoon, and an auction for the assets has now been canceled.

Hartford HealthCare, in a Monday statement given to press, confirmed its winning bid and said it is prepared to bolster the facilities, conditions for which had triggered a lawsuit from a previous interested acquirer.

“We look forward to the opportunity to stabilize and expand the workforce at these hospitals, provide support to enhance quality and safety, and advance strategic investments in people, programs, technologies, facilities and community partners,” Hartford HealthCare’s statement said.

Nonprofit Hartford HealthCare currently runs seven acute care hospitals and 500 total locations in its home state of Connecticut as well as nearby Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The system reported $6.5 billion of operating revenue during its 2024 fiscal year and employed more than 44,000 people.

The hospitals it’s set to acquire have been at the heart of a legal dispute between Prospect and Yale New Haven Health, which had sought to acquire the pair plus Waterbury Hospital for $435 million. Yale New Haven Health sought to back out of the deal in 2024, citing concerns with the hospitals’ conditions, but its lawsuit was frozen when Prospect declared Chapter 11 near the top of this year.

Prospect initially asked the court to hold Yale New Haven Health to the original deal as an “involuntary stalking horse” during a bankruptcy auction and if it refused to hold the system to damages included under their original deal regarding the terms of a default. However, the pair hashed out a $45 million settlement last month, not long after Prospect received Hartford HealthCare’s $86.1 million bid.

The third hospital, Waterbury, is being eyed by UConn Health, which reportedly authorized a bid of up to $13 million. All three of the hospitals have remained open throughout the bankruptcy proceedings.

The news in Connecticut comes not long after Prospect shared word of successful bids for the last two hospitals of Pennsylvania’s Crozer Health, a system it was forced to close earlier this year after failing to find a new operator despite multiple lifeline funding extensions. Two other hospitals previously part of Crozer had been shuttered in 2022.

Specifically, Prospect told the court this month that Crozer-Chester Medical Center had received a $10 million offer from Chariot Allaire Partners and Springfield Hospital had received a $3 million offer from Restorative Health Foundation and Syan Investments, with backup bidders available for both facilities. Should a sale fall through, Prospect has been authorized by the bankruptcy judge to immediately abandon both facilities.