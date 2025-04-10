Prospect's Crozer Health tiptoes past another funding deadline

Updated April 10, 10:30 a.m.

Yet another funding deadline has come and gone for two Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, and while a concrete deal hasn't yet emerged it appears that the bankrupt for-profit is keeping the lights on.

On Tuesday, an attorney for Prospect told a bankruptcy judge that another $9 million was needed by 4:00 p.m. April 9, otherwise the Crozer Health hospitals would go on diversion and begin transferring patients the following morning—a now-familiar precipice for the hospitals as Prospect struggles to close a sale.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office, which has become an active participant in the past few months' discussions, told the press in a Wednesday evening statement that “efforts to secure the $9 million remain ongoing. We have been assured a closure notice will not be issued today.”

Local government and stakeholders have already put up tens of millions of dollars to support Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, as Prospect seeks a buyer or other long-term solution. The $9 million would be another short-term extension.

Closing the system would substantially limit access to care in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, and would jeopardize roughly 3,200 jobs.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

March 10

'11th hour' deal will keep Prospect's Crozer hospitals open, for now

A bankruptcy court-ordered face-to-face has yielded a deal to keep two Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings open "for the immediate future while permanent restructuring of the system is solidified," the state's attorney general announced Sunday.

Crozer Health, a system acquired by Prospect in 2016, was in danger of closing on March 14 after prior plans to hand off the entity fell through in February. Prospect, which filed for Chapter 11 protections in early January, had asked a bankruptcy court for permission to close the system's two remaining hospitals in Pennsylvania's Delaware County late last week, citing operating losses that would have impacted the other hospitals it is working to offload as part of the bankruptcy (see that story below).

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan told Prospect, Pennsylvania officials, the Foundation for Delaware County—a nonprofit set up in 2016 to ensure Crozer hospitals remain funded and operational—and other stakeholders to hold one last in-person meeting in hopes of a "miracle" deal to keep the hospitals afloat. Those hopes appear to have paid off.

“I am pleased that the parties focused on how to move forward on behalf of Pennsylvanians, instead of how we got here, and worked to an agreement after more than six hours of negotiations,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a release announcing the short-term deal. “I thank all parties for their good faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen. This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health System for essential services—and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care."

According to the announcement, the necessary funds to sustain Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital will be coming from the Foundation, which in court last week appeared hesitant to commit more of its $64 million in unrestricted investments to the failing hospitals. The foundation is already liable for Prospect’s rent and tax obligations, which could run as much as $30 million, it previously said.

“We are encouraged by this outcome and hopeful it will lead to a long-term solution with a nonprofit provider," Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation, said in the attorney general's announcement. "For three years, we have advocated for the residents of Delaware County, supporting negotiations and exploring every available option to keep the healthcare system from closing. While we cannot sustain an entire health system, we remain committed to ensuring continued access to care.”

A court hearing is scheduled for the morning of March 11 where the parties will update the judge on their arrangement. Sunday's office said it expects to release more details "in the coming weeks as a permanent solution is pursued."

March 7

Prospect Medical's Crozer Health hospitals to close March 14 without 'miracle' deal

Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings will need to be closed unless a funding deal can be made within the next week, the bankrupt for-profit system told a judge Thursday.

Since filing for Chapter 11 protections in early January, California-based Prospect has sought buyers for, and expedited transactions of, hospitals and systems it runs in other parts of the country.

Among these are Crozer Health, a Pennsylvania system it acquired in 2016 that has incurred heavy losses for the company. Prospect had already shut down two of Crozer’s four hospitals in 2020 and 2022—a violation of its initial purchase agreement that fueled tensions and lawsuits with local government bodies.

Prospect said at the time of its Chapter 11 filing that it planned to keep all facilities open and care uninterrupted as it sought new operators for its hospitals.

However, in a Texas bankruptcy court and concurrent filings, its legal representation described failed short- and long-term deals to sustain Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, both in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County.

In late January and early February, amid “constant” negotiations with Pennsylvania’s attorney general and other state entities, Prospect believed it had a deal in place to transfer Crozer to “an entity supported by the Commonwealth,” but shortly after filing a motion with the court for the sale “issues arose first with regard to diligence, and then with regard to the potential acquirer understanding the extent of the liabilities,” William Curtin of Sidley Austin, Prospect’s attorney, said Thursday.

Prospect and the state were able to pull together 30 days of stopgap funding, arranged through a receiver, which is set to run dry by March 14.

Curtin said Prospect has been hesitant to move toward filing a closure notice because it was “hopeful there was a positive solution” for more short-term funding. Those discussions had continued between the parties and the Foundation for Delaware County—a nonprofit set up in 2016 to ensure Crozer hospitals remain funded and operational—right up until about 25 minutes before Thursday’s court hearing, he said.

“We don’t have funding beyond the 14th,” he told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan, “so we need to either have a permanent solution; temporary funding or additional funding for the receivership beyond the 14th; or we need to begin the shutdown process so that we’re not incurring significant costs beyond the 14th, because if we do, your honor, it puts the rest of the Prospect enterprise at risk.”

Crozer is Delaware County’s largest healthcare system with 3,200 employees and a trauma center. It logged nearly $92 million of total EBITDA losses in the six months between Aug. 1 and Jan. 31, according to court filings.

As of a March 4 census, its two hospitals had an estimated 284 patients in beds as inpatients or observations. Prospect said it has developed a closure plan that, if needed, would provide for the safe transfer of patients and records from the hospitals.

During the hearing, Jernigan asked the foundation why its $64 million of unrestricted investment isn’t being used to keep the hospitals open. Its legal representation responded that the foundation is liable for Prospect’s rent and tax obligations—potentially as much as $30 million—and therefore hesitant to provide more temporary support.

Still, the judge instructed the parties to hold another meeting this weekend in search of “a miracle." Another court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning, which could become a hearing on Prospect’s emergency motion for approval to close the hospitals depending on the negotiations.

In a Thursday news release, members of the Delaware County Council said the Crozer hospitals’ tight position was preventable and the result of Prospect’s search for profits.

“It is infuriating to hear that Prospect has failed to keep their promises yet again to the residents of Delaware County, now that they’re done lining their own pockets at the expense of our communities,” Council Chair Monica Taylor, Ph.D., said in the release. “Our county government has spent months hard at work to prepare for the possibility that these hospitals would be closed. We remain committed to an orderly, calm and comprehensive process to helping ensure patients are transferred to other facilities that can provide the care they need.”

Beyond the potential for hospital closures, Prospect’s bankruptcy proceedings have drawn attention due to the for-profit’s history of private equity ownership.

Leonard Green & Partners majority owned Prospect from 2010 to 2021, with media reports noting facility closures, service suspensions and deteriorating conditions at Prospect locations near the end of the firm’s involvement or shortly after its exit. Federal lawmakers also criticized the firm’s influence over Prospect, which they wrote in a report fueled a slew of hospital acquisitions, a damaging sale-leaseback agreement and all-around declines in care.

“While Prospect Medical Holdings paid out $645 million in dividends and preferred stock redemption to its investors—$424 million of which went to Leonard Green shareholders—it took out hundreds of millions in loans that it eventually defaulted on,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, said in early January. “Private equity investors have pocketed millions while driving hospitals into the ground and then selling them off, leaving towns and communities to pick up the pieces.”