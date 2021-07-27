Walgreens brings VillageMD primary care clinics to Indiana

VillageMD and retail healthcare giant Walgreens are expanding their primary care footprint with new Village Medical at Walgreens practices in northern Indiana.

The new clinics will open in Merrillville, Griffith, Portage and South Bend this year. The strategic partnership is on track to meet its overall goal of opening at least 600 physician-staffed clinics inside its drugstores in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years, with the intent to build hundreds more.

The expansion is part of the $1 billion accelerated investment effort announced in January 2021 to deliver direct healthcare services to patients, with Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacy services through a coordinated care delivery model.

The retail healthcare giant is moving quickly to establish its presence in primary care as competitors look to offer care traditionally found in doctor's offices. CVS is rolling out its own primary care expansion with its HealthHUB pharmacy stores, which dedicate additional retail space to healthcare products and services.

Rite Aid also unveiled its new concept stores that aim to be a "spa-like destination." Millennial and Gen X women are a key demographic Rite Aid is targeting with the revamp, the company said.

Walmart is opening more Walmart Health centers that feature primary medical care, optometry and hearing services with plans for other offerings—such as labs, x-rays, diagnostics and counseling—to be added in the future. The retailer also teamed up with Oak Street Health to open clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas.

“According to the CDC, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic condition, with many needing multiple daily medications, emphasizing that the coordinated care model of Village Medical at Walgreens is now more important than ever,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens in a statement.

By leveraging the physician and pharmacist under one roof, patients benefit from improved health outcomes and lowered cost of care, according to the companies.

"We’re excited to open new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana. Our teams are led by experienced primary care physicians who deliver quality, coordinated care with the Walgreens pharmacy team,” said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. “As a result, we help deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care for more patients in Northern Indiana so they can enjoy being healthy and active members of their community.”



A fast-growing operator of primary care clinics, VillageMD has 2,800 employed or partner primary care providers across nine markets. The company's clinics, called Village Medical, offer preventive care, treatment for illness and injury, chronic conditions and telehealth services.

Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options, offering cost-effective and comprehensive primary care and coordinated pharmacy services to meet the full continuum of healthcare needs. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits.