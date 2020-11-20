Walmart Health opens two more locations in Chicago

Walmart Health just opened two new locations adjacent to revamped Walmart supercenters in Chicago.

The new Walmart Health clinic locations have primary medical care, optometry and hearing services with plans for other offerings—such as labs, X-ray and diagnostics and counseling—to be added in the future.

Walmart's clinics charge patients a flat fee for services regardless of insurance status. It currently operates sites in Georgia and Arkansas, with plans to expand into Illinois as well. For instance, a primary care visit costs $40 and dental checkup and cleaning costs $50. The clinics offer a slew of on-site services including lab testing, behavioral health, wellness and eye care.

The clinics operate next to existing Walmart retail stores, which is integrated into the patient's experience as well. Diabetic patients attending a nutrition class will be taking on a personalized shopping tour of the grocery department as part of the experience, for example.

“Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve,” said Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health in a statement. “We think we can make an impactful difference and look forward to continuing to learn how best to deliver the integrated quality care customers want and deserve.”