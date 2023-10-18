‘Podnosis’: A look at Humana’s expansion into senior-focused primary care

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” we delve into how Humana is expanding its reach in senior-focused primary care and home health.

Fierce Payer Senior Editor Paige Minemyer caught up with Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president of Humana’s CenterWell segment, to explore why the insurer is placing its bets on primary care and the strategies the company intends to use to achieve its growth ambitions.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: