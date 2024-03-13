'Podnosis': A deep dive into health plan and health system earnings

In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," you'll hear from two journalists from the Fierce Healthcare team: Paige Minemyer, senior editor of Fierce Health Payer, and Dave Muoio, a staff writer for Fierce Healthcare. Together, they'll dive into the most recent earnings updates from the largest health plans and health systems, sharing their key insights and the trends they've identified.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- UnitedHealth Group's stock stumbles as it reports spike in utilization for Q4
- Strong demand, higher per-patient revenues propel HCA Healthcare in Q4 2023
- Despite pockets of higher utilization in Q4, Elevance Health execs say trends aligned with expectations
- Universal Health Services beats on earnings, revenues and projects 'conservative' earnings growth for 2024
- Despite 'significant progress,' Providence ends 2023 with $1.2B operating loss
- Kaiser Permanente reports $4.1B profit, exceeds $100B operating revenues in 2023
- Trinity Health nearly wipes last year's operating losses, grows revenue by over 11%
- Despite sale of its MA business, Cigna CEO says the market is still 'attractive'
- Medicare Advantage headwinds didn't prevent payers from turning a profit in 2023
- Community Health Systems discloses DOJ investigation
- UPMC reports almost $200M operating loss as expenses rise
- CommonSpirit Health's finances trend upward thanks to higher volumes, efficiency push
- Humana reaffirms 2025 guidance as CMS pitches decrease in MA benchmark payments
- Tenet Healthcare shares M&A updates, projects above-guidance 2023 earnings
- Ascension escapes last year's losses with higher per-patient revenues, tempered cost growth
- Mayo Clinic closed out 2023 with $18B in revenue, 6% operating margin
- Mass General Brigham reports $82M operating gain even as expenses continue to bite
- CVS cuts 2024 outlook amid rise in medical costs in Q4