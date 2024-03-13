Payers

'Podnosis': A deep dive into health plan and health system earnings

By Ayla Ellison, Paige Minemyer, Dave Muoio Mar 13, 2024 9:00am
In this week’s episode of "Podnosis," you'll hear from two journalists from the Fierce Healthcare team: Paige Minemyer, senior editor of Fierce Health Payer, and Dave Muoio, a staff writer for Fierce Healthcare. Together, they'll dive into the most recent earnings updates from the largest health plans and health systems, sharing their key insights and the trends they've identified. 

