Cigna Group posts $1B in profit in Q4 earnings beat

The Cigna Group beat the Street on both profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, where it reported $1 billion in earnings.

The company reported its Q4 results on Friday morning. The insurer brought in $51.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to the report.

By comparison, Cigna earned $1.2 billion in profit in the prior-year quarter, as well as $45.8 billion in revenue.

At the end of the year, the company posted $5.2 billion in profit and $195.3 billion in revenue. In 2022, it reported $6.7 billion in profit and $180.5 billion in revenue, according to the report.

"2023 was another very strong year for our company with consistent execution and sustained growth," said Cigna CEO David Cordani said in the press release. "We will accelerate our momentum in 2024 as we lead in improving value, affordability and clinical outcomes, as well as with expanding access and choice."

Fourth-quarter revenues at Cigna Healthcare, the company's insurance arm, were up 17% year-over-year, reaching $13 billion. Its full-year revenues were also up by double digits (14%) compared to 2022, reaching $51.2 billion.

At the end of 2023, Cigna reported 18.2 million members in its U.S.-based health plans, as well as 1.6 million in its global plans.

Revenues at Evernorth also grew year-over-year, according to the report. The segment reported $40.5 billion in revenue for Q4, up 12% over the prior-year quarter. Full-year revenues were up 9% in 2023 compared to 2022, hitting $153.5 billion.

Evernorth, which includes the pharmacy benefit management giant Express Scripts, boasted 98.6 million pharmacy customers at the end of 2023.

In addition to reporting its Q4 results, Cigna also set its guidance for 2024 on Friday. The company expects to earn at least $235 billion in revenue and $28.25 in earnings per share for the year.