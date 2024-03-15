Payer Roundup—PBM reform gathering sparks new hope; Centene talks ACA subsidies

Wyden, Crapo push PBM reform again

Senate Finance Committee leaders Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, gathered with pharmacists and patients to advocate for PBM reform Thursday morning.

They said there would be an opportunity to advance reform in the next few days, despite Wyden previously lamenting the absence of PBM-related items in the recent spending package, warning the provisions might be delayed until December or longer. Both senators want PBM reform included in the upcoming spending bill later this month.

The senators referenced their committee's unanimous passage of the Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs, and Extenders Act, which included provisions from the Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act, in November.

Wyden called that accomplishment "just about impossible" during a hearing on Biden's proposed fiscal year 2025 budget later on Thursday.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the administration is ready to collaborate on PBM reform and eliminate unnecessary middlemen in healthcare. He noted the White House just held an event to raise awareness of the issue.

Crapo asked the administration to more forcefully use the bully pulpit to get legislation moved through Congress.

National Association of Chain Drug Stores President and CEO Steve Anderson stated that more than 300 advocates from 50 states would be meeting with Congress this week to fight for change.

Sarah London talks ACA subsidies

Centene CEO Sarah London is again downplaying concerns over how the election will impact the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Enhanced ACA subsidies expire by the end of 2025, after a three-year extension was implemented once the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. Should these marketplace subsidies expire, premiums could increase and insurers could be negatively impacted.

President Joe Biden stated his intention to make those subsidies permanent during his State of the Union address, but she said even Republicans understand their base is coming around to the subsidies' benefits. She said she thinks lawmakers on both sides of the aisle could come together to make the extension permanent.

"There are sort of different levers that could be pulled," London said. "The biggest one to note is they expire coincident with the Trump tax cuts, and so the prevailing view is that the Republicans are going to want to make those permanent. That intentionally brings both sides of the table together for a conversation.

"We don't see it as a binary event," she added.

9 issues not in Biden's budget

The Biden administration effectively balked on nine key issues in the president's proposed fiscal year 2025 budget, law experts from McDermott Will & Emery observed.

His budget did focus on drug price negotiations, Medicare solvency, cybersecurity and behavioral health, among other policies.

Here are nine areas in which the Biden administration did not lay out a comprehensive plan:

Medicare Advantage Physician payment reform Merit-based incentive payment system Alternative Payment Model extension Telehealth Site-neutral policies AI strategy in healthcare Healthcare worker well-being PBM reform

Many of these policies have been debated regularly in Congress in recent months.

