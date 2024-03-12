Behavioral and veterans health among key priorities in Biden's budget

President Joe Biden's 2025 budget did not just touch upon cybersecurity, the drug price negotiation program and Medicare solvency, as the plan also suggested policy for mental health, health equity and veteran's health.

Although still likely to change, and almost certain to face obstacles in getting enacted, the budget gives a good idea what the President's priorities are in his final year of his first term.

In addition to major highlights, here are other items the budget (PDF) laid out:

Affordable healthcare

Make permanent the premium tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Implement an allowance ban for facility fees for telehealth in commercial insurance

for telehealth in commercial insurance Funding for the No Surprises Act

Allow states to extend 12-month continuous eligibility for children up to three years old, and let states cover children from birth until they turn six years old

for children up to three years old, and let states cover children from birth until they turn six years old Eliminate Medicaid funding caps for Puerto Rico

for Puerto Rico Applies Medicaid drug rebates to Children’s Health Insurance Programs

Senior health

Invest $150 billion over 10 years to improve Medicaid home and community-based services

Move nursing home survey funding from discretionary to mandatory beginning in 2026 and increase funding to cover 100% of statutorily-mandated surveys

Improve safety of nursing home care and address backlog of complaints, while expanding financial penalties for facilities

Behavioral healthcare

Invest more in the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Expand mental healthcare in schools

Increase funding for the Children’s Mental Health Initiative by $50 million and double funding for the Mental Health Crisis Partnership Program

by $50 million and double funding for the Provide $1 billion to further health IT adoption and engagement in interoperability

and engagement in interoperability Better ensure similar coverage for behavioral and physical conditions

Extend the incentive payment programs for Medicare providers

Substance use disorder

Increase funding for the State Opioid Response grant program

Develop a technical assistance center to help health providers understand women’s mental health and substance use

Disease treatment

Increase funding to the National Cancer Institute, FDA, CDC, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health and the Indian Health Service by $2 billion starting in 2026

starting in 2026 Implement a national program to expand screening, testing and prevention of Hepatitis C . A major goal is eliminating barriers to PrEP by making it no costs for uninsured and underinsured people.

. A major goal is eliminating barriers to by making it no costs for uninsured and underinsured people. Proposes a Vaccines for Adults program to go along with an already-existing Vaccines for Children program.

Maternal health and health equity

Increases funding by $82 million for the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis

Grows Medicaid maternal health support services during pregnancy and the postpartum period. States would be able to reimburse doulas, community health workers, peer support initiatives and nursing home visit programs

services during pregnancy and the postpartum period. States would be able to reimburse doulas, community health workers, peer support initiatives and nursing home visit programs Requires states extend Medicaid 12 months postpartum coverage

Asks for $8 billion for Indian Health Services for preventative health, clinical services, facilities construction and tribal leases. Those funds would become mandatory in 2026 for signature Biden health policies

for preventative health, clinical services, facilities construction and tribal leases. Those funds would become mandatory in 2026 for signature Biden health policies Allocates a 10% increase in funding for Violence Against Women Act of 1994 programs

Veteran’s health

The budget includes $24.5 billion for the War Toxic Exposures Fund in 2025 through funds appropriated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act

in 2025 through funds appropriated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act Allocates $112.6 billion in discretionary medical care funding in 2025

in 2025 Supports a $2 billion investment for maintenance to improve facility infrastructure , as well as tackling the opioid and drug overdose epidemic

, as well as tackling the epidemic Allocates $17.1 billion through the VA Medical Care program to increase access to mental healthcare

to increase access to mental healthcare Invests $13.7 billion for women veterans’ healthcare , including $1.1 billion for gender-specific care. Investments include specialty surgical services, better access to infertility counseling and eliminated copayments for contraceptive coverage

, including $1.1 billion for gender-specific care. Investments include specialty surgical services, better access to infertility counseling and eliminated copayments for contraceptive coverage Invests $713 million toward opioid use disorder prevention for veterans , using predictive analytics to quantify risk of overdose

, using predictive analytics to quantify risk of overdose A decrease to Veterans Affairs Medical and Prosthetics Program by 8%, an item the Association of American Medical Colleges opposes

