Navitus Health Solutions taps GoodRx on prescription savings

GoodRx has inked another partnership with a pharmacy benefit manager, bringing its services to Navitus Health Solutions' members.

Through the new Savings Connect program, members can automatically access GoodRx's pricing on generic drugs when at the pharmacy counter. Prices will be compared on the back end and the lowest cost will be offered without the need for the member to compare prices directly.

Members need only show their cards at the pharmacy counter, and Navitus and GoodRx will review the prescription prices to offer the best value, according to the announcement.

“Navitus strives to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. As healthcare costs rise, it is critical that we align with companies that share our mission to drive out needless costs for our members,” said David Fields, CEO of Navitus Health Solutions, in the release. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with GoodRx to deliver lower prices for our members while creating a seamless experience at the pharmacy.”

The amount each member pays will apply to their deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, according to the announcement. The program deploys clinical data integration to make sure that every transition remains connected to a member's prescription record.

Navitus members can already access savings on many common generics at pharmacies in-network, and the PBM plans to roll the program out more broadly beginning in January 2024.

The program was previously offered to clients in EpiphanyRx, Navitus' offering for emerging and mid-market employer groups, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are focused on expanding into the insurance benefit market because we see the value that transparency and significant savings provide to all relevant stakeholders,” said Cynthia Meiners, Strategic Program Development Officer at GoodRx. “We are excited to partner with Navitus to deliver lower-cost prescriptions to their members, and also strengthen the impact of our prescription savings within the insurance benefit marketplace.”