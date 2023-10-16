More leadership changes at CVS as chief financial officer goes on leave

There's another shake-up at the top for CVS Health, the retail health giant announced Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will take a leave of absence from his role due to "unforeseen family health reasons," according to the announcement. Tom Cowhey, senior vice president of corporate finance, will step in as interim CFO.

In addition, Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health, will become the interim president of health services, CVS said.

In early September, CVS announced that Guertin would become president of health services, while Prem Shah would take the role as sole president of the pharmacy business.

“Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family during this difficult period,” said CEO Karen Lynch in the release. “The Board and I have every confidence that Tom and Mike will ensure we continue to execute our strategy seamlessly while we give Shawn time to be with his family.”

Cowhey first joined CVS Health in February 2022 after serving as the CFO at Surgery Partners. He also previously held multiple leadership and financial roles at Aetna.

At CVS Health, he's played a key role in investor relations, corporate development, treasury and finance operations alongside Guertin and Lynch.

Pykosz joined the company in its acquisition of Oak Street on May 2, according to the announcement. His time at CVS has focused on continuing to manage Oak Street and unifying the company's broader health delivery assets.

Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health, has led that unit since it joined the fold at CVS in March and will continue to be a key member of the leadership team, the company said.

CVS will release its first-quarter earnings Nov. 1.