Insurers report significant reduction in claims data following Change Healthcare hack

Humana and Elevance Health said they are seeing a 15% to 20% reduction in data from providers after the Change Healthcare hack, company execs said during an industry conference March 5.

Change Healthcare, a UnitedHealth Group-owned subsidiary and clearinghouse, was breached nearly two weeks ago. Payers, providers and patients have all been impacted, with the American Hospital Association calling it the "most significant cyberattack" on healthcare in American history, while the insurer tries to get its systems back online.

Both Humana and Elevance reported a similar level of claims data they are missing from provider.

"To be honest, we're still trying to evaluate all of the impacts," said Humana Chief Financial Officer Susan Diamond.

She said up to 20% of claims are dependent upon Change, though a higher percentage of dental claims utilize Change. On the dental side, Humana uses Change Healthcare to submit clinical documentation, so even if they received the payment, the company may not be able to process the claim. Humana also uses Change to verify member dual eligibility status.

Availity, another clearinghouse, is used by Humana and Elevance Health. Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said a lot of business is shifting from Change to Availity.

Elevance Executive Vice President and CFO Mark Kaye noted they've noticed providers have been able to adapt in the days after the cyberattack.

"Today, we're about down to a 10% reduction relative to normal daily volumes," said Kaye. "Some providers are now submitting claims directly to Availity, while others have switched their clearinghouse.

"Over this past weekend, we saw a significant increase in activity levels relative to recent weeks, which suggests, in large part, that providers are starting to catch up in terms of their submissions back to Elevance," he added.

Kaye made clear that prior authorization volumes have not been impacted by the cyberattack since Change is not part of its prior auth environment.

The insurers said they plan to adopt a reserving approach during the first quarter as they wait to see estimated claims.