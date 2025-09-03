HonorHealth to pick up Evernorth primary care clinics in Phoenix

HonorHealth, an Arizona-based health system, is acquiring a number of Evernorth Care Group locations across Phoenix.

Evernorth Care Group lists 18 centers offering integrated primary care services to nearly 80,000 patients throughout the metropolitan area. The clinics will become part of HonorHealth at the close of the deal, slated for January 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition enhances the services we offer and expands Valley residents' access to care,” HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte said in the announcement. The financial terms were not disclosed.

"Our clinicians have cared for generations of Arizonans, and we’re proud to continue our commitment to quality care as we join HonorHealth," said Matt Totterdale, president at Evernorth Care Group. "We’re confident that HonorHealth is the right partner to continue our legacy and enhance care delivery for patients. We remain deeply committed to quality care, and we’re dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for both patients and our care team."

This isn’t the first time HonorHealth has picked up clinics in the state. In 2023, it bought out 26 urgent care centers from the chain FastMed, with plans to integrate them into HonorHealth’s larger system.

Evernorth is Cigna’s health services brand. Cigna beat investor expectations on earnings in the second quarter of 2025, with Evernorth's adjusted revenue up 17% and income 5% higher year-over-year across the segment.

Previously, Evernorth laid off 261 employees in Scottsdale in 2024, according to a report from Healthcare Finance. To focus more on its primary care offerings, it also planned to wind down certain specialty services and lay off staff as part of that plan.

HonorHealth is among Arizona’s largest systems, employing more than 14,000 people and serving about 5 million across the greater Phoenix area.