HLTH25: Oscar Health, Elektra Health launch ACA plan for women navigating menopause

LAS VEGAS—Oscar Health has unveiled its slate of plans available for the 2026 open enrollment window, including a new product launch designed for members who are navigating menopause.

The plan, called HelloMeno, was built in partnership with Elektra Health, a virtual menopause care provider, and offers $0 primary care, gynecologist and behavioral health visits. Members who enroll in this plan option will also receive no-cost labs, hormone therapy, insomnia medications and bone density scans, per an announcement.

Through Elektra, members can connect to its network of experts at any time and are estimated to save $900 per year on their healthcare costs. The plan also allows for low-cost treatment options for autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn's disease.

Jannine Versi, CEO and co-founder of Elektra Health, told Fierce Healthcare that women who are navigating menopause often feel overlooked, and seeing an offering like this built especially for them can be heartening.

It also opens the door for these individuals to more directly engage with their health plans, which often represents an entity they're unsure they can trust, Versi said.

"It just feels, I think, totally different from whatever else they're expecting to get from their plan," she said.

HelloMeno is the latest product launch from Oscar that targets a specific disease state or niche population, having previously designed coverage for patients with diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. Janet Liang, president of Oscar Insurance, told Fierce that these plans give patients the option to ensure the services they need most are the most affordable.

She said that because Oscar's member base is in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange space, many enrollees are people with limited discretionary income to cover potentially high healthcare costs. For someone with a chronic need, often their costs are concentrated in managing that condition, she said, so building in affordable options that meet those unique challenges resonates with members.

"We're really big on this idea that choice is power and within the marketplace, it has dynamics that allow us to create really personalized plan features that you can't get in a commercial marketplace or in Medicaid or Medicare," Liang said.

Oscar said its plans will be available in 573 counties across 20 states in 2026, with expansions into Alabama and Mississippi. Open enrollment on the ACA exchanges begins Nov. 1.

Alongside novel plan designs, the company is rolling out a new AI agent for its members, named Oswell. The platform is built on OpenAI and is designed to support members on demand, answering routine questions they may have about their benefits, treatment regimens and more.

For example, if a member is looking to refill their prescription but cannot recall the name of the drug, Oswell can pull the necessary information from their medical records and fill in that gap. Or, it can help a member understand what their test results may mean.

And, in cases where they need more assistance, Oswell can connect the member to either a live chat or a virtual visit with an Oscar clinician who can triage their needs.

Liang said that the Oscar team has catalogued a decade's worth of member interactions, and those largely occur when they're frustrated or encountering some kind of barrier to care—prior authorization results, navigating provider networks and the like.

From that, they were able to build out the Oswell tool to make it easier for members to navigate and address those frustrations.

Oscar is also launching a new digital reward program, called Oscar Unlocks, that gives members perks for completing healthy activities or digital tasks, such as shifting to paperless billing.

Taken together, Liang said the company's slate for 2026 is emblematic of its broader, foundational goal of simplifying the health insurance experience for members.

"It's in our DNA," she said. "One of the reasons why I joined Oscar this year was because I really wanted to come into an organization that was still had the spirit of wanting to remove the friction points in health insurance."