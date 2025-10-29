CVS Health hikes earnings outlook despite $5.7B impairment charge in Q3

CVS Health reported 7.8% revenue growth in the third quarter, what the company called a "record high" $102.9 billion, handily beating Wall Street estimates.

The company reported improvements in its Aetna insurance unit and "another strong selling season" for its pharmacy benefit management business, Caremark, the company said in a press release Wednesday morning.

CVS Health reported an adjusted EPS of $1.60, up from $1.09 in the prior year, primarily due to improved adjusted operating income in the healthcare benefits segment, the company said.

The third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share. Revenue also beat the Street as analysts expected $98.29 billion in third-quarter revenue.

CVS Health raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance range for full-year 2025 to between $6.55 and $6.65 from $6.30 to $6.40. It also updated its cash flow from operations guidance to a range of $7.5 billion to $8 billion from at least $7.5 billion.

The company also updated its GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance range to a loss of between 34 cents and a loss of 24 cents per share from $3.84 to $3.94 per share.

The company's full-year 2025 guidance updates reflect third-quarter performance in the healthcare benefits and pharmacy and consumer wellness segments, partially offset by a decrease in the health services segment, management said.

The company boosted its adjusted earnings guidance despite logging a hefty $5.7 billion impairment charge in the third quarter that dragged its bottom line to a loss of $3.99 billion. Diluted loss per share was at $3.13, as opposed to diluted earnings per share of 7 cents recorded in the third quarter of 2024. CVS Health reported an operating loss of $3.2 billion in the third quarter as opposed to an operating gain of $832 million during the same quarter in 2024. Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations stood at $7.2 billion.

The goodwill impairment charge was related to the company's healthcare delivery reporting unit, partially offset by the absence of approximately $1.2 billion of restructuring charges recorded in the prior year and the increase in adjusted operating income, the company said. The third-quarter operating loss also was partially offset by a gain of $483 million on the deconsolidation of Omnicare in connection with the initiation of Omnicare's voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings, the company said in its financial earnings press release.

The company generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $7.2 billion.

"CVS Health uniquely delivers what the people we serve want the most: a connected, simpler experience that improves health and simplifies care," David Joyner, CVS Health president and CEO, said in a statement. "Our leadership team has stabilized operations and is focused on businesses and markets where we can succeed. As a result, we are making progress on our journey to be America's most trusted health care company. Our strong Enterprise performance demonstrates the continued focus we have on operational and financial improvement across our businesses."

CVS Health's shares were up 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday.

The company reported that its PBM business, Caremark closed out a strong selling season "with contract wins totaling nearly $6 billion and retention in the high nineties, highlighting commitment to providing exceptional value and transparency."

The company health care benefits segment, which includes its Aetna insurance business, reported a 9.1% bump in revenue in Q3 to nearly $36 billion. This growth was primarily driven by increases in the government business, largely due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") on the Medicare Part D program, the company said.

That segment had adjusted operating income of $314 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $924 million in the prior year. "The change was primarily driven by the favorable year-over-year impact of premium deficiency reserves, higher favorable prior period development and improved underlying performance in the government business," executives said in the press release. "These increases were partially offset by changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the IRA and the impact of higher acuity in the individual exchange product line."

Aetna's medical benefit ratio decreased to 92.8% in Q3 202 compared to 95.2% in the prior year.



More than 81% of Aetna Medicare Advantage members are in 2026 Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans that are rated 4 stars or higher (out of 5 stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the company said. Additionally, more than 63% of Aetna Medicare Advantage members are in a 4.5-star plan for 2026.

Medical membership as of September 30, 2025 of 26.7 million remained consistent compared with June 30, 2025.

The company's health services segment includes Caremark and the Oak Street Health clinics as well as provider enablement solutions. Revenues in that segment grew 11.6% to reach $49 billion, primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income decreased 7% in Q3.



CVS Health's health care delivery reporting unit within the health services segment "has continued to experience challenges which have impacted its ability to grow the business at the rate previously estimated. The company made a number of changes to its health care delivery management team during 2025 and during the third quarter of 2025, finalized certain strategic changes, including the determination that it would reduce the number of new primary care clinics it would open in 2026 and thereafter," executives said in the press release.

In its pharmacy and consumer wellness segment, CVS Health reported total revenues increased 11.7% to $26 billion primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume, including incremental volume resulting from the company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure.

Within that segment, adjusted operating income decreased 7.4% in Q3.

CVS Health will hold an earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today to discuss its financial results.