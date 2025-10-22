The consequences of 'alternative funding' for specialty drugs

There is a newer wave of middlemen in the self-insured market: alternative funding programs.

The for-profit vendors claim to help employers save money on expensive specialty medications by obtaining them for free or at a steep discount through alternative sources. While they may sound promising, some healthcare experts describe them as sneaky, harmful to patients and in a gray zone ethically and legally.

Last week, Fierce Healthcare published an investigation into the business model and consequences of alternative funders. In this episode, Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya describes her reporting process and findings with Executive Editor Heather Landi.

