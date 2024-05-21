Cityblock partners with Centene again—this time in Florida

Medicaid value-based care provider Cityblock has joined forces with Centene subsidiary Sunshine Health in central Florida.

The partnership, which will provide primary care and care coordination services to Medicaid members, began May 1 and serves members in 11 counties at home or in a local clinic, according to a news release.

“Cityblock has seen incredible growth over the past few years, growing our operations in both our existing and new states. We are pleased to launch in a new market with a strong Florida leader like Sunshine Health and to expand our national partnership with Centene,” Toyin Ajayi, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Cityblock, said in a statement.

The company expanded its services to Centene’s New York members in February, offering more primary care and metal health care support for people with complex medical and behavioral health conditions. In January, the company partnered with Centene subsidiary Buckeye Health Plan in Ohio, integrating 10,000 Medicaid members.

Sunshine Health has more than 2 million members and provides insurance through Medicaid, the marketplace with Ambetter and through Medicare Advantage with Wellcare. Sunshine also operates the state’s Children’s Medical Services Health Plan for children.

"The heart of what we do at Sunshine Health is offer quality, accessible healthcare to Floridians with a focus on whole-person health," said Nathan Landsbaum, president and CEO of Sunshine Health, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Cityblock to further diversify the ways we provide care to our members, engaging them in the modes they most prefer, to ultimately improve health outcomes.”

Cityblock has expanded its reach to more than 100,000 Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries since its founding in 2017. It provides integrated behavioral health and social care through virtual care and in community-based clinics.

Today, Cityblock partners with three of the nation’s biggest Medicaid health plans in North Carolina, Indiana and Illinois.

Senior Whole Health by Molina Healthcare in Massachusetts partnered with Cityblock in April to aid members in receiving care from community health partners and pharmacy navigators. It also connected people to housing, food and utility reimbursements.