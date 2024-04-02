Molina Healthcare, Cityblock partner to give dual eligibles increased SDOH assistance

Tech-driven and value-based care provider Cityblock Health is teaming up with Senior Whole Health by Molina Healthcare in Massachusetts to help members connect with resources they need.

The partnership will allow Molina members, specifically dually eligible members, to receive care from primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, community health partners, pharmacy navigators and more, according to a news release.

“We’ve seen that the dually eligible population often has a higher prevalence of chronic conditions and unmet social needs that can lead to poor health outcomes,” said Kameron Matthews, M.D., Cityblock’s chief health officer, in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Senior Whole Health in Massachusetts to ensure their members have access to the care and support they need and deserve."

Cityblock, which serves Medicaid and low-income Medicare beneficiaries, helps members gain access to mobile urgent care and at-home care. The partnership will connect people to community-based organizations through housing, food and utility reimbursements.

The two companies have partnered nationally in Ohio since 2021 and recently expanded its partnership into New York. In Ohio, members are directed to Churches Active in Northside and The Legal Aid Society of Cincinnati, to name a few community-based organizations. More than 9,000 Senior Whole Health members will be eligible to receive resources possible from the partnership.

The company routinely partners with health plans and managed care organizations to help identify high-risk individuals. In return, plans' members experience reduced hospitalizations, reduced acute utilization, less medical spend and a better medical loss ratio.

Just this year, Cityblock announced expanded partnerships with Centene subsidiaries Fidelis Care in New York and Buckeye Health Plan in Ohio.

“Senior Whole Health is excited to partner with Cityblock to complement our holistic approach to providing the best health care for seniors,” said Bill Graham, plan president for Senior Whole Health, in a news release. “Dual eligible members will now have increased health and wellness resources thanks to a care team dedicated to addressing their needs.