Cigna reaffirms 2025 outlook, posts $1.9B profit in Q3

The Cigna Group is reaffirming its outlook for the year after posting $1.9 billion in profit for the third quarter.

That's up significantly from the $739 million in profit the company posted in the prior-year quarter, according to its earnings report released Thursday morning. The figure surpassed Wall Street analysts' predictions, per Zacks Investment Research.

The company also beat the Street on revenue, reporting $69.7 billion. Cigna's revenues grew year over year from the third quarter of 2024's haul of $63.7 billion.

Through the first nine months of the year, Cigna posted $202.4 billion in revenue and $4.7 billion in profit. Both figures are pacing ahead of 2024, when Cigna reported $181.5 billion in revenue and $2 billion in profit through three quarters.

"Our strong quarterly results reflect the breadth of our businesses and focused execution on our growth strategy, even in a dynamic environment," said David Cordani, CEO of The Cigna Group, in a press release. "We continue to lead positive change and are addressing some of healthcare's biggest challenges."

On the back of the results, Cigna reaffirmed that it expects to earn at least $29.60 in earnings per share for 2025.

At Cigna Healthcare, the company's insurance arm, revenues were $10.8 billion, reflecting an 18% decline the company attributed in large part to the sale of its Medicare Advantage plans to Health Care Service Corporation. Excluding that deal, revenues were up 6% year over year, Cigna said.

Cigna's medical loss ratio in the quarter was 84.8%, ticking up from a year ago in part due to costs in its individual and family segment and medical costs in stop-loss. Cigna is more insulated from some of the industry trends slamming its peers as it has less exposure to government insurance programs in its member mix.

The insurer reported 18.1 million members as of the third quarter.

At Evernorth, revenue was up 15% year over year to $60.4 billion, per the earnings report. This includes an 18% increase in revenues at its pharmacy benefit management unit, Cigna said.

The company boasted 122.5 million pharmacy members in the third quarter, an increase year over year as well as from the second quarter of 2025.