Blue Shield of California launching new unified Member Health Record

Blue Shield of California is making it easier for members to access their personal health data through its new Member Health Record.

The platform will combine health data both from claims as well as from providers in one place and is available both online and through Blue Shield's app so members can connect virtually. The Member Health Record will first launch for a "select group" of Medicare Advantage members and will be rolled out to all of its members by the end of the year.

The health record will include information on lab results, immunizations, diagnoses and conditions alongside historical health data that have been shared with the plan, including details tallied before the member joined Blue Shield.

Jigar Shah, chief marketing officer for Blue Shield, told Fierce Healthcare that patients frequently have to hunt for their medical information from multiple records or portals, especially if they regularly visit more than one provider.

"You can see sort of a big picture of your health, and you can make empowered decisions around your health," Shah said. "Not just your health, but also the health of your dependents."

The platform will allow members to set personalized reminders for important tasks, such as preventive services or well-being notices, that can be added to their own calendars. Users can also download a version of their health record that can be printed, shared or emailed.

Blue Shield is also planning upgrades to the Member Health Record into 2025, including visibility into the health records for dependents that members can use for their children's care or for elder care. The platform will expand to offer personalized benefit recommendations as well as access to care management plans for people with acute or chronic needs.

"We have a full road map ahead of us," Shah said.

He added that within the platform, members can make notes on different episodes of care or records. For example, lab results from several years ago may not immediately ring a bell for them, so having these notes on different documents can serve as a valuable reminder.

"Now, you have context to your health records," he said, "and that ability to add your notes on a collective group of records, we think, is very powerful."