Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions launches fertility benefit with Carrot

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions is teaming with Carrot to offer family planning and fertility services to expatriate members across the world.

BCBS Global Solutions, jointly owned by 15 Blue Cross plans and Bupa Global, will connect members globally with Carrot's array of hormonal and family planning care, ranging from fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, surrogacy, adoption, menopause and low testosterone management. The organization shared the announcement exclusively with Fierce Healthcare.

Through Carrot's platform, members can access a network of more than 17,000 vetted providers worldwide, plus services that are available in more than 25 languages or through live translation across 300 languages.

“Following our recent rebrand, this partnership with Carrot marks another step forward in our commitment to deliver innovative global healthcare solutions," said Simon Jackson, Chief Growth Officer of BCBS Global Solutions, in the announcement.

"Whether you are building a family, seeking parenting advice or navigating hormonal changes and menopause symptoms in a new country, our members can access world-class fertility and family-building care that adapts to wherever life takes them," Jackson said. "Our mission is to simplify international healthcare, so members aren’t just covered — they’re cared for across borders, throughout every step of the family-building process."

Carrot offers provider matching services that enable patients to identify the right provider based on their location, an assessment of clinical quality and their personal needs. BCBS' Blue Distinction Specialty Care providers will be integrated into Carrot's network, per the announcement.

Members will also be offered personalized care pathways with insights from Carrot's Experts and Companions, which are integrated into their benefits.

Comprehensive benefits are a critical tool for employers to recruit and retain top talent. The announcement notes that 90% of Carrot members say they are more likely to stick with their employer because its services are available.

“Regardless of where you work or live, everyone deserves access to compassionate, culturally competent fertility, family-building, and hormonal health support,” said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot, in the press release

“By combining BCBS Global Solutions’ global coverage and support with Carrot’s robust fertility and family-building provider network and digital platform, we are redefining what it means for multinational employers to deliver truly connected, high-quality care to their workforce," she said.