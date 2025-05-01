APHA, unions, cities challenge 'unconstitutional' federal government downsizing

A new collection of labor unions, nonprofits and city governments is suing a host of federal agencies and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for past reductions in force in a recent lawsuit.

The plaintiffs include the American Public Health Association, the American Federation of Government Employees, the Service Employees International Union, the Main Street Alliance, the city of Baltimore, the city of Chicago and the city and county of San Francisco.

They claim recent actions undertaken by agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services to fulfill a February executive order to mass terminate government employees unlawfully bypasses Congress, exceeds presidential authority and violates separation of powers under the Constitution.

“The president does not possess authority to reorganize, downsize or otherwise transform the agencies of the federal government, unless and until Congress authorizes such action,” the lawsuit (PDF) reads.

President Donald Trump tried, and failed, to obtain congressional approval to remake these agencies in his first term, the lawsuit continues, and the courts have routinely rejected the administration’s attempts to shift responsibility and authority to agencies after the fact. Instead, the complaint acknowledges the DOGE, the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management tasked agencies to undergo the reform.

At the HHS, approximately 10,000 employee positions were eliminated. The department will undergo a reorganization that will see the agency eliminate whole offices, moving some functions under a new Administration for a Healthy America. A leaked budget showed the department’s budget could be slashed by $40 billion.

In the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 83,000 jobs will be cut, the lawsuit estimates.

“The President may exercise Article II authority to create, reorganize or abolish an office that he established (such as the Executive Office of the President), but Article II does not authorize the President to fundamentally reorganize the executive branch by, for example, ordering government-wide terminations of federal employees, or restricting or abolishing the congressionally authorized work of even a single agency that he did not establish,” the lawsuit argues.

Public health leaders have decried the takeover of the humanitarian aid agency the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Most recently, the Trump administration announced it would move forward with instituting "Schedule F," a policy to make it easier to remove up to 50,000 more workers in the federal government.

New polling from the KFF finds 6 in 10 Americans oppose major cuts to staffing and spending at federal health agencies, and a majority of respondents believe the DOGE has gone too far.

Although Republicans largely support actions taken by the Trump administration, most Republican respondents also oppose cuts toward infectious disease tracking, mental health services, Medicaid and Medicare.