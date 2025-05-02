President Trump outlines health agency cuts in annual FY26 budget proposal

Editor's note: This story will be updated. Check back for new analysis on the budget numbers.

On Friday, President Donald Trump released a document that outlines the ways he wants Congress to allocate money to federal health care programs.

The numbers outlined in the fiscal year 2026 budget request are for discretionary spending, which are the spending levels Congress sets each year through the appropriations process. The document does not include spending wishes for mandatory spending, which include Medicare and Medicaid.

Here are the top-line numbers of President Trump’s FY2026 budget request. The numbers represent changes to the budgets of healthcare agencies compared to 2025 spending levels:

>Adds $500 million to the Make America Healthy Again Initiative

The new initiative, spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has its own budget line item in President Trump’s budget request. The request says that HHS’ MAHA Initiative will use the half billion outlay for “nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety,” the budget document says.

It also outlines an initiative whereby the federal government will send MAHA food boxes “that would be filled with commodities sourced from domestic farmers and given directly to American households.”

>Adds $5.4 billion to the Department of Veterans Affairs for medical care and electronic health record modernization.

>Subtracts $1.73 billion from the Health Resources and Services Administration

HRSA would see significant cuts under Trump’s preferred budget. The cuts he outlined include Ryan White HIV prevention efforts not related to medications and other programs like workforce training, maternal and child health programs, and family planning programs.

>Subtracts $3.5 billion from the Centers for Disease Control

Consolidates funding for Infectious Disease and Opioids, Viral Hepatitis, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Tuberculosis programs into one grant program funded at $300 million. It also eliminates a slew of “unnecessary and duplicative programs.”

>Subtracts $17.97 billion from the National Institutes of Health

“NIH has broken the trust of the American people with wasteful spending, misleading information, risky research, and the promotion of dangerous ideologies that undermine public health,” the document says. It cites the COVID-19 lab leak theory and DEI-related grants as reasons for the massive cuts.

The document says it wants to refocus NIH into five entities: the National Institute on Body Systems Research; the National Institute on Neuroscience and Brain Research; the National Institute of General Medical Sciences; the National Institute of Disability Related Research; and the National Institute on Behavioral Health.

It would eliminate funding for the National Institute on Minority and Health Disparities.

NIH would retain $27 billion for research, the budget document proposes.

>Subtracts $1.07 billion from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

>Subtracts $129 million from the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality

>Subtracts $674 million from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Program Management

>Subtracts $240 million from Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Hospital Preparedness Program

>Subtracts $180 million from the new Administration for a Healthy America—Sexual Risk Avoidance Program and Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, HHS Office on Women’s Health, HHS Office of Minority Health

The Federation of American Hospitals' President and CEO, Chip Kahn, cautioned Congress to move forward carefully to maintain the integrity of healthcare programs.

“With the release of the President’s budget and proposed changes to our country’s health infrastructure, it’s critical that Congress tread carefully as it considers drastic Medicaid cuts that would eliminate millions of Americans’ coverage and access to care," Kahn said in a statement. "The budget, Congress's proposed Medicaid cuts, and the impending expiration of the enhanced tax credits should be considered as a whole with the health of our communities, patients’ coverage, and hardworking Americans’ access to care at the forefront.”

United for Medical Research slammed the nearly $18 billion in cuts to the NIH.

"The cuts proposed to the National Institutes of Health budget are shocking and would be devasting to the NIH, researchers doing groundbreaking work, patients and families hoping for cures, and America’s economy," United for Medical Research said in a press release. "If they were to occur, the United States would be giving up our global leadership in biomedical research to competitor nations along with all the benefits our leadership brings to U.S. citizens, our economy, and our national security."

Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) likewise decried the proposed cuts to NIH as "stunningly impractical" and said it would rescind the nation's position as the leader in biomedical research. AAMC said a $1 billion cut to HRSA is shortsighted in light of the healthcare workforce shortage.

“If enacted, the preview of the president’s budget request released today would yield to cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and other health threats facing Americans by dismantling federal support for medical research, public health, and health professions education that keeps the country healthy," Chief Public Policy Officer of the AAMC Danielle Turnipseed said in a statement. "Retreating on health issues where we have made progress and where so many depend on their government to offer promising cures is not the American way."