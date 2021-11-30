UnitedHealth Group expects at least $317B in revenue for 2022

UnitedHealth Group expects to earn between $317 billion and $320 billion in revenue for 2022, the company announced late Monday.

In addition, the healthcare giant expects between $21.10 and $21.60 in earnings per share, according to the announcement. Cash flows from operations are projected to be between $23 billion and $24 billion in 2022.

UnitedHealth will host its annual investor conference Tuesday morning, and the healthcare giant updated its outlook for 2021 ahead of the meeting. The company expects $287 billion in revenue for the year and between $18.75 and $18.90 in earnings per share for 2021.

Further details and additional information will be released as part of the conference.

UnitedHealth reported its third-quarter earnings in mid-October, where it posted $4.1 billion in profit and $72.3 billion in revenue for the quarter. It was the most profitable major national payer for the third straight quarter.

The largest lingering question going into early 2022 for the company is its nearly $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, which is currently being examined by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Executives said on the earnings call that the regulatory process is moving forward, with an expected closure in early 2022

"We continue to work diligently to satisfy regulatory requests and now believe, based on our experience so far, the transaction should close in the first part of 2022," Chief Operating Officer Dirk McMahon said.

Change disclosed in its earnings earlier this month that the deal could close as early as February, should the DOJ's review conclude by then.