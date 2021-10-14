UnitedHealth Group boosts guidance as it posts $4.1B in profit for Q3

UnitedHealth Group posted $4.1 billion in profit for the third quarter of 2021, up nearly $1 billion compared to the same period in 2020.

The earnings results also surpassed Wall Street analysts' expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research. UHG reported $72.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, up from $65.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

The revenue figure also beat the Street, Zacks said.

“Our positive growth and operating results are thanks to the 340,000 Optum and UnitedHealthcare team members who strive every day to help clinicians deliver and people access quality, affordable health care,” said Andrew Witty, CEO of UHG, in a statement.

Through three quarters, UHG has brought in $213.9 billion in revenue, up from $191.7 billion through the first nine months of 2020.

Profit for the first nine months of 2021 is on par with 2020, with both figures landing at $13.2 billion, UnitedHealth said.

The third quarter marked yet another quarter of double-digit growth at Optum, with revenues up 13.9% to reach $39.8 billion. UnitedHealth said all three of its core businesses saw growth in the quarter, with OptumHealth leading the way.

As of the third quarter, OptumHealth had served 99 million patients, up from 98 million a year ago. Revenue per patient was up 30% year over year.

UnitedHealthcare also posted double-digit revenue growth, UHG said, hitting $55.9 billion. That's an 11% increase compared to the prior year.

UnitedHealthcare added 790,000 members in the third quarter, the company said, led by Medicare Advantage, dual special needs plans and Medicaid.

Because of the results, UHG is boosting its full-year earnings outlook to between $18.65 and $18.90 per share. It expects net unfavorable effects from COVID-19 consistent with projections from earlier this year.