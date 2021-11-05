UnitedHealth Group again the most profitable payer in Q3

UnitedHealth Group has topped the industry in profitability for the third straight quarter, according to company earnings reports.

The healthcare giant reported $4.1 billion in profit in the third quarter, an increase of nearly $1 billion year over year. That's leagues ahead of its main national insurer competitors, which were all largely on par with one another in the quarter.

Cigna and CVS Health both brought in $1.6 billion in profit for the quarter, while Anthem and Humana earned $1.5 billion in profit, according to their earnings reports. Centene Corporation earned $600 million in profit for the third quarter.

Most companies were optimistic about their 2021 outlook save Humana, which cut its guidance amid higher-than-expected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Bruce Broussard said the guidance changes reflect a more "conservative posture" heading into the end of the year compared to others in the market.