Oscar Health unveils $0 Virtual Primary Care program, 2021 expansion plans

Oscar Health is planning to expand into 19 new markets and four new states in 2021, the insurer announced Thursday.

The expansion will bring the startup health plan's geographic footprint to 19 states and 47 markets, pending regulatory approvals. It will bring Oscar's individual and family plans to potential members in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and North Carolina, as well as to new markets in some of the states it already serves, such as Florida and Pennsylvania.

The announcement also marks the fourth straight year that Oscar has unveiled plans to expand.

Alongside the plans to further expand its reach, Oscar unveiled its new $0 Virtual Primary Care, which will offer a slew of digital and in-home services to its individual and family plan members in 10 markets, including Houston, Miami, New York City and Los Angeles, at no cost.

“With the launch of Oscar Primary Care, Oscar is making even more unprecedented, cost-effective plans available,” Oscar CEO Mario Schlosser said in a statement. “Americans consistently cite cost, quality and convenience as their biggest struggles with the healthcare system—our new offering solves for all of them.”

Members will have unlimited access to virtual visits with dedicated Oscar primary care providers for $0, as well as no cost for tier-one prescriptions, durable medical equipment, labs, diagnostic imaging and initial specialty care referrals from Oscar providers.

The primary care program will also offer vitals monitoring kits and in-home lab draws at no cost when ordered by Oscar primary care providers.

The Virutal Primary Care program is in addition to Oscar's existing care teams that assist with navigation and $0 Virtual Urgent Care offerings.

Oscar also announced last month that its co-branded plans with Cigna will launch in Atlanta and in the San Francisco Bay Area and across Tennessee later this year, pending regulatory approvals.