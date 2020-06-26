Oscar Health closes $225M funding round

A photo of a billboard for Oscar Health
Oscar Health has released the results of its latest funding round. (Oscar Health)

Tech-enabled insurer Oscar Health has closed its latest funding round for $225 million.

The round included investment from previous backers including Google's parent company Alphabet, Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital, along with new investors Baillie Gifford and Coatue, Oscar announced Friday.

Oscar said the funding round puts it in a strong position to continue growing off of its $2 billion revenue base.

RELATED: How Oscar Health is harnessing its tech-enabled DNA amid the COVID-19 crisis 

“At Oscar, we combine our full-stack technology platform and data-driven approach to deliver seamless care that meets members where they are. We have created an experience that feels like you have a doctor in the family," said CEO Mario Schlosser in a statement. "This funding enables us to further accelerate the development of our unique model while creating efficiencies and cost-savings.”

After launching a notable expansion earlier this year, Oscar now operates in 15 states and 29 markets across the U.S., covering more than 420,000 members. It also joined forces with Cigna to launch co-branded plans targeting small businesses.

 

Read more on
investment Venture Capital Finance Digital health Oscar Health Mario Schlosser Alphabet

Suggested Articles

Pills in pill container
Payer

How Accredo is embracing digital tools amid COVID-19

At Accredo, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed significant opportunities to bolster its existing digital tools. 

by Paige Minemyer
Doctor's office
Practices

Study: Primary care practices could lose $15B in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave a $15 billion hole in revenue for primary care practices this year, which could rise if telehealth payments decline.

by Robert King
View of the Supreme Court building
Payer

DOJ wants SCOTUS to nix the ACA. What comes next?

The final showdown over the fate of the Affordable Care Act kicked off in earnest late Thursday. Here's a look at what's next.

by Paige Minemyer