Oscar Health, Florida health systems launching co-branded Medicare Advantage plan

Oscar Health is teaming up with two Florida health systems to launch a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan for 2021.

The insurance startup, Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System will offer the plan to Broward County, Florida residents when Medicare open enrollment begins in October, pending regulatory approvals.

The plan will unite Oscar's suite of digital care tools with the two hospital system's provider networks.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System to bring greater, more convenient care to South Florida residents,” said Oscar CEO Mario Schlosser in a statement. “With Oscar’s technology and our aligned dedication to providing an exceptional experience for Medicare beneficiaries, the Oscar + Holy Cross + Memorial Medicare Advantage plan offers our members a more personal care experience that better meets the unique needs of patients.”

Oscar entered the Medicare Advantage market for the first time in the 2020 plan year, launching coverage in Houston and its home base of New York. This is also not Oscar's first foray into co-branded plans; it launched a plan targeting small businesses in partnership with Cigna.

Members will have more convenient access to Holy Cross and Memorial Healthcare System's through easy appointment scheduling and virtual visits with specialists. In addition, the plan will include Oscar's connected care team and $0 virtual urgent care.

“Our partnership with Oscar is a game changer for Medicare recipients in Broward County. Plan members will be able to take advantage of the best care in a way that’s timely, convenient and affordable,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO Mark Doyle in a statement.