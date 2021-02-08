Oscar Health files to go public

Oscar Health has officially filed to go public.

The tech-enabled startup insurer filed for its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, where it intends to list its stocks under the ticker OSCR. Details on the plans beyond that were limited.

"The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined," Oscar said in the announcement. "The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering."

Oscar took the first steps toward going public in late December.

Also in December, the company banked a $140 million funding round, which closely followed a $225 million round led by Google's parent company Alphabet.

Oscar has seen annualized membership growth of about 70% since 2017 and has focused on expanding beyond its initial focus in the individual market of late. It has officially entered the Medicare Advantage market, and teamed with Cigna to launch co-branded plans targeting small businesses.