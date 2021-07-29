Meet Lumevity: Highmark's new transformation-focused subsidiary

Highmark is launching a new business arm that aims to assist other companies on the path to transformation.

Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary, is aiming to partner with organizations that want to maximize human capital capabilities but are "burdened with complex, unclear or clunky processes, structures and technology," according to an announcement.

The company will work with its partners to identify potential uses for automation, harness agile methodology and provide on-site and virtual ideation sessions for new solutions.

(Highmark)

Lumevity will also assist in supporting operations leaders in transformation initiatives and conduct outreach to employees to embed transformation into company cultures.

RELATED: Highmark teams with ChristianaCare, Bayhealth for Medicare Advantage plan in Delaware

"Lumevity is born from Highmark Health's success in organizational effectiveness, digital transformation and change management across its diverse portfolio of businesses," said Larry Kleinman, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Highmark Health and co-founder and board chair at Lumevity, in a statement.

"When guiding clients inside the health care industry and beyond, Lumevity will use the same principles to improve customer experience, boost employee engagement, free up resources and drive profit margins," Kleinman said.

Lumevity will offer lessons from similar efforts at Highmark, according to the announcement. The integrated healthcare organization has achieved nearly $500 million in direct bottom-line impact over the past three years, Highmark said, and has freed up 8 million employee hours annually, allowing them to take on more meaningful work.

Using Lumevity, Highmark has identified ways to scale up its processes and assist other leaders nationally in embracing transformation, according to the announcement.

"Lumevity is one of several key growth drivers, which translates to better care, lower cost and greater access for Highmark Health's members and patients," said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. and chief growth officer.