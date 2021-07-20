Highmark teams with ChristianaCare, Bayhealth for Medicare Advantage plan in Delaware

ChristinaCare, Highmark and Bayhealth are joining forces to offer a Medicare Advantage plan in Delaware for 2022.

The collaboration with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware marks the first time the two health systems have joined forces with an insurer on Medicare Advantage. The plan is pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

As the population ages, Medicare Advantage enrollment has continued to grow in tandem. MA accounts for nearly 40% of total Medicare enrollment, and as such has been a key expansion target for health insurers.

“Collaboration is at the heart of what we do,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues at ChristianaCare and Bayhealth to provide personalized care that supports and improves not just health, but quality of life.”

Earlier this year, Highmark and ChristianaCare inked a 10-year partnership for a joint venture that aims to harness data analytics to improve the affordability of care.

That joint venture also plans to focus initially in Delaware, the companies said in April.

The three partners said in the announcement Tuesday that they believe their combined strengths can improve the quality of care for seniors as well as address costs.

“Participation in a Medicare Advantage plan offers patients excellent care with affordable and predictable out-of-pocket costs and enhances care coordination, preventive care and care for chronic conditions. ChristianaCare, Bayhealth and Highmark are working together to truly impact the health of Delaware seniors,” said Christine Donohue-Henry, M.D., ChristianaCare’s chief population health officer, in a statement.